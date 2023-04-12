Nepali uncle dances to O Saki Saki, Nora Fatehi loves it. Video gets 31 million views

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nepali uncle dances to O Saki Saki

Trending News: What do you get when you combine a hit Bollywood number, a man from Nepal, and some seriously impressive dance moves? A viral video sensation that's taking the internet by storm! This video, which features a man grooving to Nora Fatehi's ‘O Saki Saki’, has captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

The video was initially shared by an Instagram account called Everything About Nepal, and since then, it has amassed an impressive 31 million views. In the clip, the man can be seen dancing with incredible energy and enthusiasm, despite not appearing to be a trained dancer. Nora Fatehi, the original performer of the song, even took notice of the man's performance and shared her admiration with heart-eye emojis.

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video, with many viewers leaving comments like "uncle rocks" and praising the man's impressive dance moves. "Uncle ji slayyy," a user commented. Another user added, "He slayed!" A third wrote, "Uncle rocks everyone in shock." A fourth commented, "Uncle proves .....Short dresses are not compulsory for doing good dance."

Watch the viral video of Nepali uncle dancing to O Saki Saki here:

The song "O Saki Saki" was featured in the Bollywood film Batla House and is a reprised version of a song from the 2004 film Musafir. The original version starred Koena Mitra.

