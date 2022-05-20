All about Mame Khan, first folk artist to represent India at Cannes Red Carpet

Follow us on Image Source : MAMEKHAN.COM Mame Khan

Folk artist Mame Khan created history when he represented India at the 75th Cannes film festival and walked the red carpet. Hailing from Rajasthan Mame Khan was a part of the Indian delegation along with popular celebrities including AR Rehman, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Tamannah Bhatia, Prasoon Joshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vani Tripathi and Ricky Kej. A video of him singing Ghoomar and the leading Bollywood ladies performing to his tunes has become viral on social media platforms.

If you are wondering how a folk singer from a small village, Satto near Jaisalmer could make it to one of the biggest film festivals, then let's have a glance at his incredible journey.

Image Source : MAMEKHAN.COM Mame Khan

Mame Khan belongs to a family of master singers, who have been performing traditional Rajasthani music for more than fifteen generations. He has been greatly influenced by his father and tutor, late Shri Rana Khan. He has now garnered a renowned name in the folk music circuits of Rajasthan. He sings a wide repertoire of traditional Folk- and Sufi songs.

Image Source : MAMEKHAN.COM Mame Khan

He has given some illustrious performances on national as well as international platforms. He has been a part of musical events in Europe, America, and Africa. He has been featured on Coke Studio along with Amit Trivedi and has given his voice to songs such as Chaudhary and Badri Badaria.

Image Source : MAMEKHAN.COM Mame Khan

Not just this, he has been a playback singer for several Bollywood films such as 'Luck By Chance', 'No One Killed Jessica', and 'Sonchiriya' among others. He is as well the main vocal of the famous Manganiyar Seduction by Roysten Abel.

Indeed, Mame Khan has been able to bring global recognition to Indian folk music through his exceptional singing.