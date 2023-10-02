Majestic lion's video enjoying Arabian sea waves goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/PARVEEN KASWAN, IFS Lion amid Arabian sea waves

A majestic video of a lion spending its time enjoying the waves of the Arabian sea on the Gujarat coast was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, which went viral on social media.

The officer had shared a similar post yesterday which portrayed the photograph of the same moment in which the lion was seen standing in the middle of the waves.

“I don’t know what is going in his life. But seems serious. Lion king enjoying Arabian Sea waves. Shared by good friend Akshay Joshi,” the officer wrote while sharing the video of the lion.

In his post on the previous day, Kaswan shared the image of the lion amid the waves and wrote compared the breathtaking view with Narnia, a popular film which also portrayed a majestic lion.

"When #Narnia looks real. A lion king captured enjoying tides of Arabian Sea on Gujarat coast. Courtesy: CCF, Junagadh,” the officer posted on X.

The picturesque view shared by the officers reminded people of the movie ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, in which a lion named Aslan stood before the sea in the climax.

The officer’s video got 50,000 views in just a matter of hours with the users commenting their views on the lion.

“Sir an aspirant thinking about his future…” a user commented.

A user said that the lion is enjoying its vacation.

