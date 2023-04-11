Woman seen walking on Narmada River in MP in viral video mistaken for goddess

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Woman walking on Narmada River in MP

Viral News: A video of an elderly woman walking on the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, went viral and created a buzz online, with many people believing her to be a 'goddess.' As the video spread on social media, locals flocked to the riverbank to catch a glimpse of the woman, and when she appeared from the waters, people hailed her as the form of Maa Narmada. However, the police arrived to investigate, and the woman identified as Jyoti Raghuvanshi denied having any supernatural powers.

Jyoti explained that she was on a journey to circumambulate (Parikrama) the Narmada River as an act of devotion. She walked along the banks of the river and when the water level was low, she walked on the river bed. She did not get too deep in the river and swam a little when required.

The video went viral so quickly that hundreds of people flocked to the riverbank, eager to catch a glimpse of the 'divine figure.' And when the white sari-clad woman emerged from the waters, she was hailed as a form of Maa Narmada, the goddess of the river. The bewildered Jyoti kept saying that she had no 'Siddhi' (spiritual attainment) and certainly no special powers, but the crowd was determined to thrust divinity on her. A human chain was formed on the road to escort her, and police had to intervene to take Jyoti back to her family and end the frenzy.

Watch the viral video of woman ‘walking on water’ in MP here:

The bizarre story began with a video that popped up on WhatsApp with the caption 'Woman walking on Narmada water surface at Tilwara Ghat.' In the footage, you can clearly see the splashes as the woman walks in the shallow water, but believers saw it as 'walking on water.' Many people mistook the video for a miracle, but the mystery of the woman walking on the Narmada River was solved when Jyoti came forward and explained the truth behind the video.

Read More Trending News