'JET-lagged'! SpiceJet passengers get trapped in aerobridge; netizens say 'atleast the flight flew'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SpiceJet passengers trapped in aerobridge

Spicejet flight is under fire after the airline allegedly trapped passengers between the boarding gate and an aircraft scheduled to depart for Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 10 at Delhi airport. The video of the strange incident is doing the rounds on the internet. The airline has received harsh criticism from the public for doing such an unprofessional act that caused trouble for passengers.

The now-viral video shows passengers becoming agitated after being trapped inside the passage for over an hour. They can be seen banging on the door and requesting water. The scene appeared to be a commotion, with passengers visibly uneasy.

The video was shared by an Instagram user who was one of the passengers on the flight. He described the whole incident in the caption.

"I understand that sometimes flights get delayed. But making passengers cross the Boarding gate, then closing the flight gates and not letting passengers go beyond any of these two ways and locking them up in the middle is not cool," he wrote.

He further wrote, "When passengers asked to open the boarding gate so that they can rest back at the waiting area, the authorities denied it and went missing. When senior citizens asked for water because they were locked in there for more than an hour and had no water, the authorities didn't give them water and told them to ask for water in the flight once the gates are open. And when people asked them on how much tentative time would it take for that- they had no answer."

Another passenger shared the ordeal on Instagram. She wrote, "The worst hospitality I've ever seen, all the passengers of SpiceJet SG8133 flying from Delhi to Bangalore have been standing in this huge queue for two hours now, with no communication from the staff or the crew, and not even letting us through."

The video of the incident garnered several reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "The regulatory body should take actions against the staff of the airline company for their unbearable behaviour. The customer pays money to the airline company prior, believing that it would serve them with good hospitality."

Another user wrote, "They have pathetic service. My flight also delayed by 5hrs. Moreover, they don’t have alternative option."

Netizens expressed their anger over the incident and shared that they had also faced problems while travelling with the airline.

Read More Trending News