Jaipur: IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performs formation aerobatics in vicinity of Jal Mahal | WATCH

Jaipur: IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team on Friday performed formation aerobatics in the vicinity of Jal Mahal in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The video of the moment has surfaced on social media.

September 15, 2023
Image Source : ANI IAF SKAT team performs formation aerobatics

Jaipur: The Indian Air Force on Friday dazzled the skies of Jaipur with a spectacular air show. The air show that has begun today will end on September 17. The air show featured the world-famous IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) that showcased formation aerobatics over Jal Mahal in Jaipur. 

The team exhibited a scintillating and formidable display of precision flying and performance, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots.

The air show is open to the general public, along with students from schools and colleges, NCC cadets, serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

According to the spokesperson, the event is expected to attract a large number of spectators and enthusiasts, who will get a chance to witness the thrilling and awe-inspiring aerial feats of the SKAT.

