Indian student flaunting national flag at his graduation is winning hearts on internet

Millions of Indian students go abroad to study to garner better opportunities in their careers. A major section of them find better opportunities abroad and have to settle in a foreign land. But their graduation day is one special day that an Indian student cannot forget. One such student is trending high on the internet, who on his convocation day did something unique to make the moment memorable. A video, shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer named Awanish Sharan features an Indian student receiving his college degree is winning hearts on the internet.

Watch the viral video:

The video was shared by Awanish on August 11 with a caption that reads ''He got a degree and won millions heart.''

In the video, a boy comes to the stage to receive his graduation degree but before taking the certificate he takes out the Indian national flag and unfurls it in front of the crowd. In just one day, the video has been viewed over 600,000 times and reshared over 3,000 times. It has also garnered nearly 33,000 likes on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens reaction

The video captivated mostly positive comments from the users. One user wrote, ''You brought proud to 1.4 billions indians congrats young man ,you r real potential of 3 murtis of exemplary uniqueness of brilliant brilliance in 1 . Keep going.'' ''He not only got a degree but also won millions of heart of indians. What a proud moment for indians.jai hind,'' wrote another.

A third user commented ''Wish him success and joys. Sanskars show. Kudos.''

Few other reactions are as follows:

