Herd of deer taking shelter alongside humans goes viral on internet | Watch

Many videos on the internet show a heartful interaction between humans and animals. From a dolphin cuddling with a woman to a bear having food with the humans in the jungle, many such clips never cease to make us smile. Now, another such video is going viral on social media.

Now, a viral video showcasing a heartwarming scene where a group of deer seeking shelter with humans from heavy rainfall goes viral on the internet.

The video was shared by Tansu Yegen and shows a heavy downpour. As the camera pans from the roadside to a shelter under a building, one can see several deer standing next to a group of people. While some people are just standing next to them, a few others can be seen clicking their pictures with the deer. Along with the post, the caption read, “The situation in the Japanese city of Nara during a downpour”.

As soon as the video was dropped, many took to the comments to share their thoughts and views on it.

A user commented, “Truly a blessing to see, the calm that they show in this side by side, very nice”. Another user said, “It's truly remarkable to witness such a harmonious relationship between animals and humans, where the deer feel safe and at ease in the presence of people. It serves as a heartwarming example of how humans can co-exist peacefully with wildlife. “A third poster, “Aww, how sweet! This makes me think how every downpour, the animals must be hiding somewhere.”

