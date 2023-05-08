'Grim Reaper' spotted at King Charles' coronation in viral video, netizens share hilarious theories

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Grim Reaper' spotted at King Charles' coronation

Trending News: In a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were crowned as the fortieth Sovereign. This momentous event, presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, captivated millions of viewers around the world as they witnessed the coronation rituals unfold on their television screens. Among the numerous photos and videos circulating online, one particular video has caught the attention of social media users, raising intrigue and speculation. This viral video, taken during King Charles III's coronation ceremony, features a mysterious shadowy figure that has been dubbed the ‘Grim Reaper’ by many.

The video was shared on Twitter by user Joe, who expressed astonishment at the presence of the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey, using the hashtag #coronation. The footage captures the ceremonial march past within the magnificent Abbey, and in the background, a hooded black figure with a long rod resembling a scythe can be seen briefly. While the true identity of the figure remains unknown, some have drawn connections to the Grim Reaper. Since the tweet was posted a day ago, it has amassed over 1.8 million views and continues to attract attention, with numerous comments pouring in.

Watch the viral video of 'Grim Reaper' at King Charles' coronation here:

Responses to the video varied among Twitter users. Some marvelled at the perfectly timed sound effect accompanying the figure's movement, while others expressed amazement. Curiosity arose as individuals questioned whom the figure might be searching for, with one person even humorously suggesting it could be Meghan Markle in disguise. "Meghan made it then," a user joked. Speculation and humour filled the comment sections, with references to Princess Diana seeking revenge and Queen Elizabeth II reclaiming her crown. A second added, "Yep, that’s Queen Diana hunting down Camilla for stealing her man and crown. Watch out!!!" “Lizzy wants her crown back,” a third jokingly remarked.

Another user suggested checking the CCTV footage saying, "The Reaper has a shadow. We can safely throw out ghostly appirations and get a look at a connecting CCTV unit from another angle to see who the "grim reaper" is?" "The sound effect in the background when he walks across is so perfectly timed that I almost can’t get over it," a user pointed out.

Interestingly, this viral video emerged following warnings from two self-proclaimed royal "superfans" who claimed to have predicted the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The "superfans" expressed ominous vibes surrounding the coronation and stressed the need for heightened security. Despite these concerns, the ceremony proceeded without any major incidents.

