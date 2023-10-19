'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja claims he earns more than AirAsia CEO, company that once fired him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Youtuber Gaurav Taneja

Youtuber Gaurav Taneja, famously known as 'Flying Beast' has answered the question his fans have been asking for a long time. In an interview with Raj Shamani, Taneja claimed that he earns more than the CEO of AirAsia, the company that had fired him a few years ago.

The famous Youtuber, who was a pilot for AirAisa, was fired in June 2020 following his decision to raise concerns about safety norms violations by the airlines. He claimed that the low-cost airline asked its pilots to make their landings in a dangerous way that compromised the safety of the passengers.

Taneja moved to content creation as a full-time career option during the Covid pandemic. His YouTube channel has a subscriber count of 8.6 million. The Youtuber has other highly popular channels on the site as well which include 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari ke Papa'. Meanwhile, he is currently pursuing a degree in law from the University of Delhi.

The claims come in a few days after the CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes was seen getting a massage while attending an online meeting. According to Forbes, Fernandes is has a net worth of $335 million. He has been receiving slack on social media on the video went viral.

