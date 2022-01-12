Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHEIKABAH Fans call Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's breakup SHOCKING, share reactions on Twitter

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have broken up, according to the latest buzz. This news came as a shock for fans who were recently going gaga over their pictures from Maldives that they shared on Instagram. The couple who recently celebrated New Year's together, have called it quits due to which the actress has not stepped out of her house from the past six days. Malaika (48) and Arjun (36) have time and again been trolled for the age-gap in theikr elationship and they have always come out strong. However, the news of their break-up left everyone in shock and guessing as to why the splitsville took place. This is why as soon as the rumour broke, tons of people took to Twitter and shared their reactions. While many expressed their disappointment, there were others who made fun of the situation and converted it into hilarious memes.

For those unversed, BollywoodLife stated, "It's been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn't stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him."

Meanwhile, see the reactions that followed on the internet:

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in 'Bhoot Police' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Next up, he has 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer' in the pipeline.