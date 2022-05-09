Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who has been ruling the headlines for buying micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion, knows how to keep Twitterati hooked. On Monday, he shared a cryptic tweet about his death and the social media was confused about what is he hinting at. Musk tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya." The controversial tweet stirred a storm on the internet with netizens asking him the reason. Musk's mother Maye also reacted to the post and condemned him for joking about his death.

Maye Musk replied: "That's not funny". To this, Elon then said: "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive."

The tweet sparked buzz over social media among his over 91 million followers. "No, you will not die. The world needs you to reform," posted one user. Another tweeted: "We must protect you at all costs. Humanity is counting on you."

This is not the first time Elon, set to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, posted a cryptic tweet about his death. In March this year, he tweeted that death would come as a relief to him. In an interview with Mathias Dopfner, the CEO of German publishing company Axel Springer, Elon Musk said that he would like to maintain health for a longer period of time.

"I think for political leadership, you want to be ideally within 10 or at least, 20 years of the average age of the population. And for me, I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief."

Elon Musk, however, said that he would like to live long enough to see the vision of SpaceX come true.

(With IANS inputs)