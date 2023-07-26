Desperate father breaks his vehicle's windshield to rescue his toddler trapped inside locked car

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TWITTER VIDEO The incident took place at a parking lot of a grocery store in Texas, United States.

A man from Texas, United States got stuck in a very common situation where his car got locked with the car keys inside the vehicle. Along with the car keys, he also accidentally left his toddler inside the car. A video of his desperate attempt to rescue his infant is now doing rounds on the internet. Without taking anyone's help, he took the matter into his own hands and smashed the windshield of his car to save his child. There is a saying that nobody on Earth can love you more than your parents, which is true for sure.

The video was first uploaded on TikTok (now banned in India), and later went viral on other social media platforms. The incident took place in the parking lot of a grocery store in Harlingen, Texas. In the video, the man can be seen smashing the windshield of his car with a hammer.

“A father is seen on camera smashing the windshield of his car in Texas after accidentally locking his keys inside with his child,” says the caption of the video.

The local police also arrived at the spot later. As the rescue of the baby was successful, no charges were filed.

A similar incident occurred in India recently. A man from Punjab's Ludhiana where his three-year-old son accidentally locked himself inside the car. He then took the help of a tyre repair mechanic and smashed the side window with a sledgehammer to rescue his child.

