This desi jugaad for hand pump proves you don’t need a degree to be an engineer. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @MINDSET_MACHINE desi jugaad for hand pump

Trending News: A video of a brilliant desi jugaad is going viral on social media that will remind you of the sayings of ‘Rancho’ from ‘3 Idiots’. The video, shared by the Twitter page Mindset Machine, showcases an innovative jugaad technique, where a man pushes a big pole attached to a tyre along with a metal pipe.

He slowly lowers the tire end of the pole into the water, and the water gets collected inside the rubber. He then raises the pole, and water gushes out into a bucket through the pipe. This simple demonstration shows how a first-class lever works, making it easy to explain the concept of machines to a child. The text over the video reads: "You don’t need a degree to be an engineer." "Skills > Degree," the caption said.

The video has received over 207k views, 4,600 likes and numerous reactions. Many people were surprised at the simple yet effective way of collecting water from an inaccessible pool. "Necessity is the best teacher," a user commented. "Skills will always be more valuable than some paper," another user wrote. "Clever idea," a third added.

Watch the viral video of desi jugaad for hand pump here:

Read More Trending News