Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain & thunderstorm; netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes | Best ones

Heavy rain and thunderstorm engulf Delhi-NCR. On Tuesday, the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall, a dip in temperature, and waterlogging at several places. Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places occurred over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR including Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja. The 'not-so-happening' and untimely heavy rain prompt a meme fest on Twitter.

Here are some funny memes that are floating on the micro-blogging platform Twitter:

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi and nearby region. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours," the weather department said in a statement released on Tuesday early morning.

According to IMD, rain is also predicted in Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

IMD has also suggested people, "To follow traffic advisories. Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees and do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls."

Suggesting an impact due to rain, thunderstorm, hail and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, IMD suggested, "Water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places."

