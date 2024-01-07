Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bhopal: Cricket tournament features players in dhoti and kurta, commentary in Sanskrit language | WATCH VIDEO

Cricket in dhoti, Kurta: Vedic pandits clad in dhoti-kurta and with religious marks on the forehead are facing off on a cricket pitch in Bhopal as part of an annual tournament aimed at promoting Sanskrit.

The youths, clad in traditional dhoti and kurta and donning sports T-shirts, are contesting as part of 12 teams in the ‘Maharishi Cricket Tournament’ organised by the ‘Sanskriti Bachao Manch’ at the Ankur Cricket Ground in Bhopal.

Nearly 150 youths and students of Sanskrit and Vedas in Bhopal are vying for a free trip to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by winning a competition, albeit not of religious knowledge or shlokas but of cricket.

This is the fourth year of the tournament, which features live commentary in Sanskrit language.

According to organiser Chandrashekhar Tiwari, this year’s mega prize for the winning team is a free trip to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said the final of the four-day tournament would be played on January 8 (Monday).

According to the organising committee members, the event aims to promote Indian culture, and religion and popularise Sanskrit besides inculcating a feeling of sportsmanship and camaraderie amongst the students through sports and fitness.

Students from various Vedic Schools in Bhopal and nearby towns strive to participate in the cricket tournament.

The winners of the event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi who introduced the practice of transcendental meditation to the West, this year will get to visit Ayodhya, where the consecration of the Ram temple will be held on January 22, said an organiser.

The four-day tournament began at Ankur ground in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Friday, with players and umpires communicating in fluent Sanskrit. Even the commentators narrated hits, misses and catches on the field in the ancient language.

The organisation founded by the spiritual leader, who was born on January 12, runs Vedic schools and seminaries in some parts of the country. According to Maharishi Maitri Match Committee member Ankur Pandey, the winners will be sent to Ayodhya after January 22. They will also receive a prize of Rs 21,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 11,000, he said.

Pandey said a dozen teams, including four from Bhopal, are participating in the fourth edition of the cricket tournament.

Another organiser said the event aims at promoting Sanskrit and sportsmanship among the Vedic family. Prizes apart, players are being honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year 'panchang' (almanac), he added.

IN PICS:​ Most hundreds by openers in Test cricket; David Warner finishes his career ahead of Sehwag

ALSO READ: 'Test is pinnacle of our sport' - David Warner bats for red-ball cricket during his farewell remarks