Chinese man creates Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik cubes while juggling them; video goes viral

A 22-year-old man named Li Zhao from China left everyone dumbstruck as he solved three Rubik’s Cubes within just 3 minutes and 16 seconds. Not just that, he did it while juggling these three Rubik’s cubes.

Interestingly, Li Zhao has not only created a new record but has also broken his previous record. The Guinness World Records shared a video of the jaw-dropping performance on YouTube, along with the caption, “Li Zhao attempts to take on the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling. The record to beat is his own at 3 minutes 29 seconds.”.

The video clip begins with Li Zhao standing in front of a table with three Rubik's cubes. After receiving the signal from the GWR authenticator, he starts juggling Rubik’s cubes. Initially, it seems like he is only juggling them. Later, we realize that he is solving these Rubik’s cubes simultaneously. The video concludes with Li Zhao solving the cubes in a record time.

The comment section of the clip was flooded with comments. One user wrote, “I couldn’t even see him solving the cube in his hand for barely a second. That proves he’s amazing”. “Praising the world record holder, another embarked, “As a cuber, I can confirm this is amazing”. Another comment read, “This is probably the most difficult record I’ve seen yet, and that’s saying something”.

For the unversed, before Li, the record was held by Angel Alvarado from Columbia, who achieved the feat in a time of 4 minutes and 52 seconds in 2021 and later broke his own record in May 2022 with a time of 4 minutes and 31 seconds. Prior to Angel, the record belonged to Que Jianyu from China, who had achieved the feat in a time of 5 minutes and 6 seconds, as reported by the British reference book.

