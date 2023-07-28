Bizarre combination of oreo and fried rice goes viral on internet | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Weird combination of Oreo and Fried Rice

In this food experiment era, where fusion and combos have flooded the Internet. Videos of bizarre culinary experiments like chocolate Maggie, and Panipuri Kadhi on social media. The weird concoction of ingredients has left the internet nauseous.

The video opens with a man heating oil in a wok, into which he adds several Oreo biscuits. He then crushed the biscuits to make a paste. After a few moments, he adds a bowl of boiled rice, some chopped carrots, and a pinch of salt to the mix. The cook then tops its off with soya sauce and mixes everything to create Oreo fried rice. In the end, he puts the dish on a plate and garnishes it with green onions and carrots.

As soon as the clip was shared, netizens didn’t hesitate to voice out their opinions on how disgusting and disturbing it is.

A few urges, Please don’t waste food for this kind of video. This wasn’t the first time the food experiment involved Oreo with a dish. Not only this, oreo was earlier used to experiment with pizza and cheese. The dish was topped with choco chips and whole biscuits were kept on top.

Not only was this but Oreo was also used in preparing pakoras. Wondering how was it? Well, just know this much, after watching its video, surely, the craving for this would definitely go down.

