Bizarre combination of Gulab Jamun dosa with ice-cream goes viral, netizens miffed

Day by day variety of food trends on social media has left us miffed and perplexed. Be it the weird combination of momos, dosas or panipuri has been experimented with by food vendors. Now a video is going viral on social media in which a street vendor is seen preparing Gulab Jamin dosa with ice cream. As soon as the video resurfaced, the video of the weird combination irked the netzines.

In the video, the vendor starts putting Gulab Jamun on the dosa. He then crushes the Gulab Jamun so that it spreads on the entire dosa and then adds vanilla ice cream to it. In addition to it, the vendor adds crushed nuts on top of it. To end it with perfect garnish, he puts a Gulab Jamun on top of the vanilla scoop.

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens were miffed with the bizarre combo. One user wrote, “Hey Bhagwan! Yeh sab dekhne se pehle mujhey utha kyo nhi liya. Another person wrote, “How can I unsee it now? You ruined the two most favourite dishes for me”. “Solution for all the pain in life since ye zeher hai bhai”, a user wrote.

This is not the first time someone experimented with two dishes in a weird manner. The culinary craze with a Gujarati version called Kadhi Panipuri emerged on the scene. No doubt this fusion has sparked a wave of disappointment. The video went viral in no time. Panipuri with Gujarati Kadhi, thick gravy, or soup based on gram flour and sour yogurt. While Kadhi is typically enjoyed with roti or rice, serving it as Panipuri left online viewers feeling repulsed.

