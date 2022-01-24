Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's pics go viral; Funny memes compare her to Taimur

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRATIAN_DIVS_,I_AM_DP7 Funny memes compare Vamika to Taimur

Sunday was the night when Indian and South African cricket teams were competing against each other in the ODI finals. However, the limelight soon shifted to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after a broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series revealed the celebrity couple's one-year-old daughter Vamika's face on television. Pictures and videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's one-year-old daughter Vamika have gone viral on social media. It was the first time that a broadcaster captured the actor and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands.

While some were delighted to finally meet Virushka's daughter, many were enraged for infringing the couple's privacy. There were also some who found humour in the situation. Soon after Vamika's pics and videos went viral, netizens shared hilarious memes comparing her popularity to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur. He has been an Internet sensation right after his birth. Every time the starkid steps out, paparazzi click him endlessly and fans love his gimmicks. However, after Vamika became the social media sensation on Sunday, Twitteratti couldn't help remember Taimur and his fame. Check out some of the funny tweets here:

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Recently, Anushka had also penned a note thanking the camerapersons for not clicking pictures of their daughter Vamika while they accompany Virat for his cricket match tours. "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you," Anushka had shared.

Anushka and Vamika have recently accompanied Virat in South Africa for the ongoing India-South Africa series.