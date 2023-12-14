Cops catch fleeing vehicle with 'grappler', here is how Anand Mahindra reacted | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacts to use of 'grappler'

Police across the world have to develop creative ideas to nab the equally creative criminals. In this regard, a video surfaced on social media showing cops catching criminals aboard a fleeing vehicle with the use of a 'grappler', an Arizona-made vehicle

The viral video, which has garnered over 3.6 million views and 17,000 likes, shows the police deploying the device, which comprises a net that latches on the fleeing vehicle's car after coming within proximity and slows it down.

"The grappler is an Arizona-made device that deploys a nylon net to stop a suspect who is fleeing police. Nearly a thousand have been installed on law enforcement vehicles in the US," read the caption of the video uploaded by @Rainmaker1973 on platform X.

Reacting to the video, industrialist Anand Mahindra praised the use of the device and said that it will be very important for the Indian Traffic Police. "I think the most urgent need for this device is with Indian Traffic Police!" he said on X.

However, social media users were divided on his reaction. Some users said that the heavy traffic seen in India renders the use of such a device unnecessary, while other raised concerns about potentially fatal accidents.

"Imagine the amount of accidents if a car is stopped abruptly in India. Traffic," said one netizen. Another user wrote, "No need for such devices. We have a natural remedy thats always available/applicable. I call it, the traffic jam."

