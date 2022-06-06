Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMBER HEARD/JOHNNY DEPP Amber Heard gets marriage proposal from Saudi man on Instagram after she loses from Johnny Depp in trial

Amber Heard lost to her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a defamation case on June 1 which was held in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury announced that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed and asked her to pay a damage of $10 million to the actor in return. Ever since the end of the six-week-long trial, many on social media have been posting videos and statements from their trials while taking a sly dig at the 'Aquaman' actress. In a bizarre turn of events, a man from Saudi Arabia has sent a marriage proposal to Amber Heard through a voice note on her official Instagram handle. In the same, he can be seen comparing himself to Johnny Depp and says that he is better than the 'old man' and Amber should now marry him.

In the voice note which is going crazily viral on various social media platforms, the man can also be heard making promises to fill her life with joy and happiness. He says, "Amber... since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I've noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don't appreciate that. I am better than that old man."

Have a look:

The voice note was published by an Instagram account called Bee4andafter_kw and has gained 1,58,207 views in the three days since it was posted. A number of people have even made fun of him while others have shared their perceptions.

A user wrote, "It is astonishing that one Saudi man, is eager to marry Amber Heard, who is ordered to pay huge damages to Johnny Depp. It is nothing but, applying salt to the wounds of the actress." Another one commented, "This is creepy."

Meanwhile, Amber's last Instagram post was made after the end of the trial. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amber posted a long note, which said, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words, I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she continued. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

She concluded, "I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K. I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American -- to speak freely and openly."

For those unversed, Depp and Heard married in a very secret ceremony in their Los Angeles home in 2015 after dating for several years. Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 23, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often while he was high on drugs or alcohol.