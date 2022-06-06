Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESHBALA Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to get married on THIS date, extend invite to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | DEETS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, also known as the Kollywood actor-director couple, are all set to get married on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. After dating for more than six years, the duo is all set to take their relationship to the next level and get hitched on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram. Till now the couple has been keeping their lips tightly shut but going by the reports it is being said that they are going to officially announce their union on June 7. Not only this but on June 4, both of them met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, actor, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin to offer them their wedding invite. The pictures from the meet have now gone viral on the internet and left the fans super excited.

The picture which was shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on his Twitter handle shows the actress holding the wedding card in her hand as she and Vignesh hand over a bouquet of flowers to Tamil Nadu CM. Sharing the tweet, Ramesh Bala wrote, "#Nayanthara and Dir @VigneshShivN invite Hon TN CM @mkstalin for their upcoming June 9th wedding..Actor/MLA @Udhaystalin was present there.."

Have a look:

Speaking about their wedding, it is being said that it will be an intimate affair and have their families and friends in attendance. Apart from this, the lovebirds have decided to throw a grand party which will be a star-studded affair.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh are quite active on their social media handles and keep on sharing pictures from their holidays and outings. The announcement of their engagement was made by the actress last year when she appeared on TV to promote her film Nettrikann. She spoke about her relationship status and revealed that the ring on her finger depicts her engagement to Vignesh.

Watch the video here:

The two of them first worked together in the 2015 release film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan featuring Vijay Sethupathi. It was during their second directorial when they started dating.

On the work front, their last film together was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It was released last month and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.