'Murga loot': When people went berserk after road accident on Agra Expressway | WATCH

People robbed the chicken-laden vehicle as it met an accident on Agre Expressway

A bizarre situation unfolded on the Yamuna Expressway after people robbed a chicken-laden vehicle as it met a road accident on Wednesday. The vehicle wich was carrying chickens was one of the dozen vehicles that piled-up on the Expressway due to dense fog causing low visibility on Wednesday morning. The pile claimed one life and left several injured. When the policemen and other people were making efforts to take the injured to the hospitals and clear the jam, a few people indulged in looting. They climbed up the vehicle and picked up chickens. In the visuals, they are seen running with holding a couple of chickens with a smiles on their faces.

One person dead and dozens injured

The accident took place on the lane going towards Agra near Dayanatpur village, Jewar police station area. The Noida Police officials reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. All the injured were taken to the local hospital.

Low visibility hits parts of Delhi-NCR

Visibility was severely impacted in several areas of Delhi on Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the city in the early hours and minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

An orange alert was issued by the Met department across the city at 8 am as visibility in many parts remained around 50 metres. The visibility in Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung was recorded at 50 metres while in Palam it stood at 125 metres at 5.30 am.

About 25 trains scheduled for arrival at Delhi railway stations are running late due to fog. However, the situation improved after 11 am, said an official of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

"Very dense fog engulfed Delhi NCR. Visibility is almost nil at many places. At 07:30 hours Palam has reported 50 metres visibility. Take care and drive carefully. Improvement expected after 11 am," Skymet official Mahesh Palawat said in a post on X.

