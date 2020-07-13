And Ravan was Chinese! Hilarious memes, jokes after Nepal PM Oli claims Lord Ram isn't Indian

Image Source : TWITTER/ SHRESTH TIWARI Twitterati says enough is enough after Nepal PM Oli claims Lord Ram is not Indian

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli made a controversial and bizarre claim today when he said Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya was in Nepal and not in India and, Lord Ram is a Nepali and not an Indian. This broke the internet and immediately netizens came up with hilarious memes and jokes. He further said that India has taken the cultural encroachment by "creating a fake Ayodhya".

Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian: Nepali media quoted Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Oli's remark have created a lot of buzz with people making fun of him Social media platforms are abuzz with jokes and, Twitterati are coming up with funny reactions that just can't be missed. Sample some:

"Pehle bol deta Oli! Bekaar me Masjid girwa di humse. Ab agli karsewa Kathmandu me hogi." pic.twitter.com/GJ7ZsIAdQd — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 13, 2020

Oli allegedly said that Ram's birthplace of Ayodhya is not located in Uttar Pradsh but near the Balmiki Ashram in Nepal. "Till now we have remained under the belief that Ram, the man Sita married, was an Indian...he was not, he was a Nepali," Oli reportedly said.

On July 10, Nepal banned all Indian news channels, except DD News, for alleged propaganda against the country. Reports said that Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals of Indian news channels.

Nepal government spokesperson Yuvaraj Khatiwada said: "We request all not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighbouring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies."

Earlier, Nepal has amended its map which show some Indian territory as part of it.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage