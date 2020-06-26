Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUMBAIPOLICE Mumbai Police asks "Mirror-Mirror on the wall, who is the safest of them all?"

Disney movie Snow White's dialogue, "Mirror Mirror on the wall" is quite popular. The coolest Twitter account of Mumbai Police on Thursday shared a tweet with the Snow White twist and left netizens impressed. Sharing a still from the Disney movie, they wrote, "Mirror-Mirror on the wall, Who is the safest of them all? #MaskYourself #MasksAreAMust" The photo showed Snow White wearing a mask and taking care of the precautions everyone should take during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to Mumbai Police's tweet, netizens complimented them for their creativity and said that they feel safe when Mumbai Police is around. A user wrote, "With you around, we know we’re the safest." Another said, "well said."

Mumbai Police never fails to bring a smile on the face of the citizens with their quirky tweets. Last week, they took a dig at WhatsApp glitch when people were unable to see the 'last seen' and online status of one another. Mumbai Police, in their quintessential way, tweeted, "What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst"

What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020

More Bollywood stories, Trending Stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage