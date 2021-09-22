Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi trends on Twitter ahead of finale, fans say 'she deserves to win'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MILIDAS51159878 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi trends on Twitter ahead of finale

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has entered its final week. Hosted by Rohit Shetty the show will close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. The contestants shot for the finale episode on Tuesday. Although the winner of the show is yet to be announced but the gossip galore is ringing with the buzz that among the finalists Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun has won the winners trophy.

Meanwhile, each contestant's fandom is rooting for their idol on social media but Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been trending on Twitter charts since yesterday. DIVYANKA DESERVES TO WIN has been one of the top trends. Many fans believe that Divyanka Tripathi is a more deserving winner than Arjun Bijlani as she never aborted any stunt. She also shone brightly in all the tasks and host Rohit Shetty lauded her courage.

Rallying for the television's popular face, one of Divyanka's fan wrote, "I'm confident that you will be blessed. You deserved the best!

@Divyanka_T DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA".

Sharing Divyanka's pictures from her outstanding performances in the show Twitterati flooded social media platform with their good wishes for the actress.

