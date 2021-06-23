Fan requests Sonu Sood to send Kane Williamson back to pavilion, actor's response wins Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, gave cricket fans some good game as he tackled Indian bowlers on Day 5 of the WTC final, playing as many as 177 deliveries for his 49. It was because of the Kiwi skipper that the England team gained a lead of 32 over India in the rain-hit encounter. His batting streak worried a number of Indian fans, who rushed to their 'messiah' Sonu Sood for help. Reaching out to the Bollywood actor, an enthusiastic cricket fan, took to Twitter requesting him to send Williamson back to Pavillion during the World Test Championship final.

The user wrote, "Hello @SonuSood, please Williamson ko pavilion bhej do." Responding to the fan, the actor replied with absolute wit and grit as Ishant Sharma delivered the triumphant bowl. He tweeted, "hamari teem mein aise diggaj hain jo khud hee bhej denge. dekha, gaya naa (We have stalwarts in our team who will send him on their own.

see, he's gone)."

His response has been winning the Internet. Tweeple are commenting on his post with funny and hilarious responses. A user wrote, "Main toh address bhejne wala hi aapko. Chalo Sharmaji ke ladke ne ticket katwa di uski." Another said, "Sonu Sood bhagwan toh nahi par bhagwan se kam bhi nahi."

Fans have declared Sonu Sood as the 'messiah' of sorts after the actor stepped forward to help those in need during the pandemic. Since then fans have been reaching out to the actor with all sort of problems. From asking his help for medical aid, education scholarships and personal problems too. Recently, a man asked him if he could help him get an iPhone for his girlfriend. "Bhai, meri girlfriend iPhone ki maang kar rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta hai,” a boy wrote.

Keeping up with the wit, Sood responded by tweeting, "Uska to pta nhi, agar iPhone diya to tera kuch nhi rahega."

Sonu Sood has actively been helping people find Covid resources like beds, oxygen cylinders, as well as medicines, as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19. The actor, who completed 19 years in the film industry this year said he has finally found his true calling.

"It took me 19 years to find the right role of my life, which I am doing today and I am glad that God is the director of this real film. Today, when I bring smiles to people's faces, that is the biggest achievement I have till date. I want to thank God for connecting me with the real role that I wanted to play in my life," he told IANS.