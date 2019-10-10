Employee takes Mahindra's #Dontbeplastic campaign to 'sky', Anand Mahindra appreciates

Plastic has been wreaking havoc on the planet and the damage done by the versatile compound to various lifeforms and atmosphere is no joke. After a lot of dissing by environmentalists and conservationists, a lot of influential people have started talking about the issue.

Joining the list of influential people talking about plastic, Anand Gopal Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter today to appreciate Sachin Jogelkar, the quality manager at Mahindra who literally took to heights to promote company's #Dontbeplastic campaign.

The employee had uploaded a video on Twitter where he can be seen skydiving with a banner of #Dontbeplastic in his hands.

With the video, he tweeted ,"Accomplished :)) proud the fly the Techmahindra flag high to promote a cause of #donotbeplastic #dontbeplastic...."

To which, the chairman himself responded by retweeting the video with a message saying, "For someone who belongs to a group whose motto is ‘Rise’, the sky is the most appropriate location to promote this message! Bravo Sachin. I just hope you didn’t leave that poster behind in the clouds! "

The #Dontbeplastic is Tech Mahindra's initiative to fight plastic waste. Starting August 1st, 2019 Tech Mahindra has banned single-use plastic across its campuses globally. The organization is also giving biodegradable bags in exchange for the plastic bags to associates across locations.

Mahindra is a Mumbai-based business conglomerate that operates in the aerospace, agribusiness, aftermarket, components, and a tonne of other things. Most of us know the brand because of their cars and other automobiles.