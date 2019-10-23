Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Dabangg Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Salman Khan’s cop avatar, terms it BLOCKBUSTER

Dabangg Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Salman Khan’s cop avatar, terms it BLOCKBUSTER

As soon as the trailer of Salman Khan's most-awaited film Dabangg 3 hit the internet, fans flooded social media with praises and appreciation.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2019 18:17 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Dabangg Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Salman Khan

Salman Khan has made an entry as Chulbul Pandey into our lives once again and how. As soon as the trailer of his most-awaited film Dabangg 3 hit the internet, fans flooded social media with praises and appreciation of the superstar. Calling it the Blockbuster, Biggest Entertainer as well as Explosive, the trailer has already left an impact on the fans. Starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi, the film will hit the screens on 20th December this year.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 has been leaving fans excited with the character posters for the last few days. The makers also introduced the new entry Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi who will play the love interest of Chulbul Pandey in the flashback scenes. She is the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar who will be seen reprising his role from Dabangg in the film.

Dabangg 3 Trailer:

Reacting to the trailer, one twitter user wrote, “This is GOOSEBUMPS stuff .MASSS KA BAAP”. Another said, “Super excited for #Dabangg3, X' mas will be fun @BeingSalmanKhan” Check out all the reactions of the Salman Khan fans here-

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  