Dabangg Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Salman Khan’s cop avatar, terms it BLOCKBUSTER

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Salman Khan

Salman Khan has made an entry as Chulbul Pandey into our lives once again and how. As soon as the trailer of his most-awaited film Dabangg 3 hit the internet, fans flooded social media with praises and appreciation of the superstar. Calling it the Blockbuster, Biggest Entertainer as well as Explosive, the trailer has already left an impact on the fans. Starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi, the film will hit the screens on 20th December this year.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 has been leaving fans excited with the character posters for the last few days. The makers also introduced the new entry Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi who will play the love interest of Chulbul Pandey in the flashback scenes. She is the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar who will be seen reprising his role from Dabangg in the film.

Dabangg 3 Trailer:

Reacting to the trailer, one twitter user wrote, “This is GOOSEBUMPS stuff .MASSS KA BAAP”. Another said, “Super excited for #Dabangg3, X' mas will be fun @BeingSalmanKhan” Check out all the reactions of the Salman Khan fans here-

It will break all BO records🔥😍#Dabangg3Trailer

DABANGG3 TRAILER DAY — SK (@being_salida) October 23, 2019

Shandar Jabardast 👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥



Policewale Gunda



DABANGG3 TRAILER DAY — Manisha Rathore (@baisamanisha07) October 23, 2019

100K+ Live Watching For A Bollywood Trailer 🙏🙏🙏



All Time Record Opening On The Way💥



Salman Mass💥💥💃💃💃



Here's the #Dabangg3Trailer 👇https://t.co/7HlSwuoS3p



DABANGG3 TRAILER DAY pic.twitter.com/eHUY2xNrsO — Pranay Reddy (@Surya_Bhai9) October 23, 2019

This is INSANE !! Badass Cop #ChulbulPandey is back. The Director of Mass Entertainers Strikes again! Huge BLOCKBUSTER Loading 🔥🔥 In cinemas 20th Dec 2019. #Dabangg3Trailer https://t.co/IW09gkNiWk — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) October 23, 2019

What a BLOCKBUSTER Trailer 👍 #Dabangg3Trailer — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) October 23, 2019

