Image Source : TWITTER/ANGELESEYCAKEART Cake or Amazon package? What are these viral pictures all about?

From the past few days, Twitter has been abuzz about different viral images of unrealistic cakes doing rounds on the internet. Yet again, the same happened when another masterpiece by a baker went viral on social media. After pictures of cake shaped like a man on a hospital bed, another one designed in the shape of an Amazon parcel has gone viral. The image was first shared by Twitter user @angeleseycakeart who made this creation on her son's birthday and wrote, "THIS IS CAKE, NOT an Amazon box! My son's surprise birthday cake! Happy 24th birthday Kaney." The tweet went viral within minutes and was shared by many including Amazon UK who asked users to guess whether it's "Real or cake."

Have a look at the cake here:

Amazon UK shared the post and wrote, "Real or Cake? It’s a Prime example of what we like to see delivered to our doorstep but is this cutting edge creation good enough to eat? Clue: @angleseycakeart."

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to this unique creation: