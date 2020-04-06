Image Source : TWITTER As air quality improves, people joke about seeing Canada, Burj Khalifa, and solar system from their house

Due to an increase in the coronavirus patients, PM Modi imposed a 21-day national lockdown as a preventive measure to spread the increase of the pandemic. Consider it a surprisingly positive turn of events that the lockdown is greatly affecting the raised air pollution levels in India and the rest of the world. One of the instances of the lockdown's effect on air quality was seen on Friday when the Residents of Jalandhar, Punjab woke up to a hypnotizing sight of the Dhauladhar extend.

Not simply Jalandhar, a few other metropolitan urban cities like Delhi and Mumbai too have announced low contamination levels in the air. Furthermore, with people staying inside, animals have come to join the fun as many videos of deers, birds, peacocks, elephants, etc strolling down the street without individuals have been doing rounds on the internet.

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, people started sharing entertaining images and jokes of the circumstance on Twitter. Some started to see 'Burj Khalifa' from their windows while some observed 'Mars' from their porch. The appreciation tweet has now become a viral image string where individuals are utilizing exaggeration to make clever images and jokes. Not simply that, some of them made a special effort to try and alter the photos with a close planetary system noticeable outside the window.

Have a look at how Twitterati have been making joke of the situation on the micro-blogging website:

Because of no pollution, I can see Himalayas from Chennai today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/0nE0x4s6zY — Java Rock (@JavaRaghu) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see gods from my balcony.... #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/V9TzcbphQL — चक्रवर्ती सम्राट (@Ndmodi2024) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see Karachi from Mumbai! #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/zDQrzowFUx — Taral Patel (@patel_taral) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see this statue from shimla today. Wtf pic.twitter.com/Ch71ROkWS2 — Quarantined A (@Akshat415) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

As pollution level is coming down, finally Canada can be seen with naked eyes from lamba pind area in jalandhar, punjab.

The nature is healing itself❤️#Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/sFHFwzhKB3 — yudi (@udit__dahima) April 5, 2020

No one:

Indians during lockdown: Due to lesser pollution ALIENS and other Galaxies are visible from earth clicked from terrace pic.twitter.com/2NQYMlOcLJ — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) April 5, 2020

Due to lesser pollution, I took this picture from my balcony today.



I was in my balcony when I took this picture from Google. pic.twitter.com/VRLCMOYfrJ — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) April 5, 2020

Due to lesser pollution other planets are now clearly visible from earth. Picture from my backyard pic.twitter.com/PHCdVVtRrK — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, Burj Khalifa is visible from my apartment terrace in Hyderabad #natureishealing #nosarcasm. pic.twitter.com/G6Mo3He86G — संस्कारी निब्बा 🍻🚬 (@sanskarinibba69) April 5, 2020

Because of less air pollution I can see whole solar system from my terrace ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ZCKcamx5JN — Ansh 🙃 (@Sanskariii_) April 5, 2020

