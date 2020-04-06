Monday, April 06, 2020
     
As air quality improves, people joke about seeing Canada, Burj Khalifa, and solar system from their house

After the hypnotizing sight of Dhauladhar mountain range, people on Twitter started coming up with edited pictures and jokes of various places like Canada, solar system, Burj Khalifa, Karachi, Eiffel Tower being visible from their windows and porch.

New Delhi Published on: April 06, 2020 23:01 IST
Due to an increase in the coronavirus patients, PM Modi imposed a 21-day national lockdown as a preventive measure to spread the increase of the pandemic. Consider it a surprisingly positive turn of events that the lockdown is greatly affecting the raised air pollution levels in India and the rest of the world. One of the instances of the lockdown's effect on air quality was seen on Friday when the Residents of Jalandhar, Punjab woke up to a hypnotizing sight of the Dhauladhar extend.

Not simply Jalandhar, a few other metropolitan urban cities like Delhi and Mumbai too have announced low contamination levels in the air. Furthermore, with people staying inside, animals have come to join the fun as many videos of deers, birds, peacocks, elephants, etc strolling down the street without individuals have been doing rounds on the internet.  

Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, people started sharing entertaining images and jokes of the circumstance on Twitter. Some started to see 'Burj Khalifa' from their windows while some observed 'Mars' from their porch. The appreciation tweet has now become a viral image string where individuals are utilizing exaggeration to make clever images and jokes. Not simply that, some of them made a special effort to try and alter the photos with a close planetary system noticeable outside the window.

Have a look at how Twitterati have been making joke of the situation on the micro-blogging website:

