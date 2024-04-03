Telangana: 4 killed, over 10 injured due to explosion caused by fire at chemical factory in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: At least four people were killed and more than ten people suffered injuries after an explosion caused by a fire in a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy today, according to police.
Further details are awaited.
