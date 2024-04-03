Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Telangana: 4 killed, over 10 injured due to explosion caused by fire at chemical factory in Sangareddy

Telangana: 4 killed, over 10 injured due to explosion caused by fire at chemical factory in Sangareddy

An explosion occurred due to a fire at a chemical factory in Sangareddy, Telangana.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Sangareddy (Telangana) Updated on: April 03, 2024 19:35 IST
Telangana
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Sangareddy: At least four people were killed and more than ten people suffered injuries after an explosion caused by a fire in a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy today, according to police.

Further details are awaited.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Telangana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement