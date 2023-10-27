Telangana Election: Congress announces 45 candidates, fields Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin

Here's full list of candidates: Congress on Friday announced second list of 45 candidates for upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections. The grand old party has fielded former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Jublee Hill and former Lok Sabha MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi from Lal Bahadur Nagar.

The Congress eyes wresting power from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Smitthi in the state. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), whose footprint in the state is not so high, is expecting a change in Telangana riding 'Modi-wave'.

Here's full list of candidates:

The party has given ticket to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy from Palair, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from Mungode, Tummala Nageshwar Rao from Khammam and Ponnam Prabhakar will fight from Husnabad assembly segment.

Congress first list

Earlier, Congress released a list of 55 candidates for the elections. The first list includes, including three sitting Lok Sabha members, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP from A Revanth Reddy from Kodandal, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda, and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurnagar.

The party has also given tickets to all the five sitting MLAs, including PCC working president T Jagga Reddy from Sangareddy, Dhanasari Anasuya alias Seethakka from Mulug (ST), Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from Madhira (SC), Podem Veeraiah from Bhadrachalam (ST) and Duddilla Sridhar Babu from Manthani.

Telangana Assembly Elections

Telangana Legislative Assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The primary competition is expected among the BRS, the BJP and the Congress.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

