Chandrayangutta Election Result 2023: Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin leading in his constituency

Chandrayangutta Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: According to the early trend of votes counting, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who represents Chandrayangutta constituency in the assembly, is leading on his seat. He won twice the seat and now he is eyeing a hat-trick victory on the seat. Chandrayangutta is constituency number 67 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Hyderabad district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Chandrayangutta.

Candidates in Chandrayangutta:

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Muppi Seetharam Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), B Nagesh from the Congress party, Kowdi Mahender from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are prominent candidates in the Chandrayangutta constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) M Ramcharan Das, Jai Maha Bharath Party's (JMBP) Anitha Mali, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Abdul Rahaman Mantrala, Yuga Thulasi Party's (YTP) Adala Karuna, Navarang Congress Party's Asia Tasneem Sultana, Majlis Bachao Tahreek's (MBT) Rashed Hashmi and 4 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Chandrayangutta in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi won the Chandrayangutta seat by defeating Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) candidate Dr Khayam Khan with a margin of 59,274 votes. In 2018, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi again won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Shahejadi Sayyad with a margin of 80,263 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Chandrayangutta?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was leading from the Chandrayangutta constituency. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

