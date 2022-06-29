LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (May-June)

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Anti Allergy Filter, 2022 Model, PS-Q19BWZF, White)

We recently reviewed LG Electronics' new AI dual inverter AC which the company launched recently. We experienced its performance in the month of April and gave you all a detailed performance analysis. Now we have come up with May and June performance wrap to let you know if this dual inverter AC is worth your money.

If you are from anywhere around the North Capital Region (NCR), you must be aware of the kind of summer we are dealing with- where we need AC or cooler, all time long, if we need to keep us cool and cosy. And in the months of May and June, the heat waves and summer were at their peak.

Hence a right air conditioner which consumes less power is the need of every household. So we reviewed LG AI Dual inverter AC to let you know why I have been still using the same, despite having so many options in the market.

Initially, I was worried about the cooling and room size, but gradually experienced the AC and understood the remote performance. Here is our experience for May and June.

Let me talk about the AC servicing service from LG

I will not lie, I did face some major cooling concerns lately in June, worrying about my AC machine. But it was all because of the filter- trapped with so much dust and blocked the filtration process.

Well, when I raised the complaint to the customer care, the team reached out and explained the concern, and also told me how to take care of the filter and how we have to keep cleaning it every two weeks. Hence, I followed the same instructions and it is working perfectly now as I keep maintaining the basics.

Performance

We all know how hot the weather is, and how exhausting it was in the months of May and June, if you reside in Delhi NCR. This AC has been cooling perfectly with the capacity of 40 to 60 per cent. I used the AC at home for almost 5 hours and took a break, and used it at the capacity of 40 per cent and temperature was set at 24 degree- hence. Here are the review points for the performance of the AC:

After continuous usage of 3 months, the performance has been hurdle free.

The cooling is perfect at the capacity of 24 degree and it consumes less power when compared to other ACs which I have experienced from Samsung, Hitachi and more

The best part of the AC is the remote which has so many modes to set as per the requirement

The air conditioner service from LG is also fast. I called the company to know the performance issue which I faced, and they explained the concept of the AC filter- how to clean it without any external help

Keeping the room pollution free- It indeed worked precisely well and even when i was down with fever, the room was cosy and the impurities were absorbed, keeping the room hygienic and moderate temperature

These are the real time experiences mentioned above and we have to now see how the air conditioner performs in the scorching heat and humidity of monsoon in the coming months.

Availability

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Anti Allergy Filter, 2022 Model, PS-Q19BWZF, White) is available on Amazon at a price tag of Rs. 50,490 (at the time of writing). The 5 star AC has been performing perfectly well, and is perfect for a mid size home and for drawing room area of the house. We certainly recommend the air conditioner as it cools well and is ideal in performance and power consumption.

And if you are looking forward to buy the AC online, then you can go through the installation guide which might help you to understand the process well. I would like to state that the installation is hasslefree and smooth.