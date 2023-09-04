Zomato introduces AI-powered chatbot for enhanced user experience and dietary guidance

Follow us on Image Source : ZOMATO Users of the Zomato app now have access to an AI-based interactive chatbot

Zomato, the renowned food delivery app, has integrated AI tools into its platform to revolutionize the customer experience. Users will now have access to an AI-based interactive chatbot within the Zomato app, designed to make food orders and bookings more personalized and convenient. The company describes this AI feature as intelligent, intuitive, and interactive, offering users a wider range of food booking options.

To access this feature, users need to ensure they have the latest version of the Zomato app installed. However, it's important to note that this feature is currently available exclusively to Zomato Gold members.

Zomato's AI tool provides a range of premium features. In addition to facilitating food bookings, it offers dietary guidance tailored to the season. Users can learn about the types and quantities of food suitable for different seasons, including protein and carbohydrate recommendations. Moreover, the chatbot can assist users in selecting the ideal foods to alleviate a hangover.

