Monday, September 04, 2023
     
Zomato introduces AI-powered chatbot for enhanced user experience and dietary guidance

Users of the Zomato app now have access to an AI-based interactive chatbot, a feature designed to significantly enhance the convenience and personalization of food bookings.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2023 18:16 IST
Image Source : ZOMATO Users of the Zomato app now have access to an AI-based interactive chatbot

Zomato, the renowned food delivery app, has integrated AI tools into its platform to revolutionize the customer experience. Users will now have access to an AI-based interactive chatbot within the Zomato app, designed to make food orders and bookings more personalized and convenient. The company describes this AI feature as intelligent, intuitive, and interactive, offering users a wider range of food booking options.

To access this feature, users need to ensure they have the latest version of the Zomato app installed. However, it's important to note that this feature is currently available exclusively to Zomato Gold members.

Zomato's AI tool provides a range of premium features. In addition to facilitating food bookings, it offers dietary guidance tailored to the season. Users can learn about the types and quantities of food suitable for different seasons, including protein and carbohydrate recommendations. Moreover, the chatbot can assist users in selecting the ideal foods to alleviate a hangover.

Users of the Zomato app now have access to an AI-based interactive chatbot, a feature designed to significantly enhance the convenience and personalization of food bookings. In a company blog post, Zomato has described this AI addition as intelligent, intuitive, and interactive, promising users an expanded array of food booking options compared to before.

To take advantage of this feature, users are advised to ensure they have the latest Zomato app version installed. It is important to note that, for now, this AI feature is exclusively available to Zomato Gold members.

Latest News