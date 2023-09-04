Vodafone Idea introduces 'Choice' program: Postpaid users can now customize plans

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea brings Choice initiative to give postpaid subscribers the freedom to adjust plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative called 'Choice,' designed to grant postpaid users unprecedented freedom in customizing their mobile plans. This industry-first move allows subscribers to select exclusive lifestyle benefits from a diverse array of categories, including Entertainment, Food, Travel, and Mobile Security, according to Vodafone Idea.

Traditionally, postpaid users were confined to utilizing services bundled within their plans. With 'Choice,' Vi aims to empower its postpaid customer base by offering a differentiated proposition, democratizing postpaid offerings by letting users cherry-pick benefits tailored to their preferences.

Telecom operators typically view the postpaid segment as premium and are increasingly focused on attracting more subscribers to this category. Under the 'Choice' proposition, both Vi Individual and Family Postpaid users can opt for benefits from premium partners within four exclusive categories.

In the Entertainment - OTT category, subscribers have the option to choose from popular platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, and SunNXT. The Food category offers a six-month subscription to EazyDiner, a dining app that provides significant discounts at premium restaurants and bars.

For travel enthusiasts, Vi offers a one-year subscription to EaseMyTrip, a travel aggregator app that provides discounts such as Rs 750 off on round-trip bookings or Rs 400 off on one-way flight tickets every month. The Security category includes a one-year subscription to Norton Anti-Virus protection for a single mobile device.

The availability of these benefits depends on the specific plan chosen by the user or customer. These lifestyle perks complement the existing array of benefits like Data, Voice, SMS, as well as services such as Vi Games, Vi Music, Vi Jobs and Education, Vi Movies and TV.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer of Vi, expressed, "As we introduce the pioneering 'Choice' feature, we're reimagining the possibilities of a postpaid plan. Our focus is to empower our customers by granting them the autonomy to tailor their mobile experience to their unique preferences." By integrating preferred OTT subscriptions, enhanced security measures, and lifestyle privileges, Vi aims to offer a holistic solution that aligns with today's digital lifestyle.

Additionally, Vi's Vi Max postpaid plans provide distinctive advantages such as "Set Your Own Credit Limit" and "Priority Customer Service." These plans encompass individual postpaid options priced at Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 701, and Rs 1,101, as well as family postpaid plans at Rs 601, Rs 1,101, and Rs 1,151.

