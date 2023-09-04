Monday, September 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Next iPad Pro to resemble MacBook with enhanced Magic Keyboard

Next iPad Pro to resemble MacBook with enhanced Magic Keyboard

Apple is set to launch the new iPad Pro and MacBook. As per the report from Apple analysts, the new iPad Pro is expected to come with a larger display, a more powerful chip and an improved Magic Keyboard accessory.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2023 13:44 IST
iPad Pro
Image Source : APPLE iPad Pro

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the next-generation iPad Pro early next year, and it may bring a significant transformation to the device, blurring the line between the iPad and MacBook. According to a Bloomberg report by renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the new iPad Pro is expected to feature a larger display, an upgraded chipset, and an enhanced Magic Keyboard accessory, aligning it more closely with the MacBook.

One of the key highlights of this upcoming iPad Pro is the revamped Magic Keyboard accessory, which will now incorporate aluminium for a more MacBook-like appearance. This move aims to enhance the overall sturdiness of the keyboard, offering a more premium build quality. The current iteration of the Magic Keyboard uses polyurethane material, which is considered less robust and more prone to bending or tearing at the edges. While this improved build quality is a welcome addition, it may also result in a higher price tag.

India Tv - Apple inc, tech news, apple event

Image Source : APPLEApple Event

Furthermore, the new Magic Keyboard is expected to feature a larger trackpad, offering users a more versatile and efficient input method. This trackpad expansion aligns with Apple's strategy to bridge the gap between traditional laptops and tablets, making the iPad Pro a more suitable device for productivity tasks.

In terms of performance, the new iPad Pro is rumoured to be powered by the M3 SoC (System-on-Chip), which could bring significant performance enhancements compared to its predecessor. Apple's new M3 chipset-powered MacBook laptops are also expected to launch globally in October, showcasing the company's commitment to its custom silicon.

ALSO READ: Realme C53 Review: Powerful device with a good camera under 10K

Another noteworthy upgrade is the potential introduction of an OLED display for the iPad Pro. OLED displays are known for their vibrant colours, deep blacks, and energy efficiency, as each pixel can be individually controlled. This change could provide a richer and more immersive visual experience compared to the current LED panel.

Related Stories
iOS 16.6 released: Apple resolves serious iPhone security issues

iOS 16.6 released: Apple resolves serious iPhone security issues

iPhone 15 Pro: Titanium frame, slimmer bezels, and potential price hike on the horizon

iPhone 15 Pro: Titanium frame, slimmer bezels, and potential price hike on the horizon

AirTag 2 coming soon: Here's all you need to know

AirTag 2 coming soon: Here's all you need to know

Leaked pics of iPhone 15 Ultra case reveal 'Action' button: Check details here

Leaked pics of iPhone 15 Ultra case reveal 'Action' button: Check details here

Apple's M3 Mac Mini in testing phase: Know more

Apple's M3 Mac Mini in testing phase: Know more

Apple Music brings Discovery Station: Here's all you need to know

Apple Music brings Discovery Station: Here's all you need to know

iOS 17's Apple Maps to show live EV charging availability: Know more

iOS 17's Apple Maps to show live EV charging availability: Know more

Apple launches macOS Ventura update: Here's what's changed

Apple launches macOS Ventura update: Here's what's changed

Apple's caution: Avoid sleeping near charging iPhones

Apple's caution: Avoid sleeping near charging iPhones

Terry Gou, Foxconn founder and pro-China billionaire, announces to run for Taiwan Presidential polls

Terry Gou, Foxconn founder and pro-China billionaire, announces to run for Taiwan Presidential polls

Tech tips: Best time to buy an iPhone

Tech tips: Best time to buy an iPhone

Get ready: Apple iPhone 15 series launch insights for September 12

Get ready: Apple iPhone 15 series launch insights for September 12

Apple announces iPhone 15 launch event date: Know everything

Apple announces iPhone 15 launch event date: Know everything

Apple's September 12 event: Get ready for AirPods with USB-C charging

Apple's September 12 event: Get ready for AirPods with USB-C charging

Apple Music gives 6 months free to newbies: Know more

Apple Music gives 6 months free to newbies: Know more

Lastly, the display size of the top-tier iPad Pro variant may increase from the current 12.9 inches to 13 inches, further enhancing the device's usability for various tasks.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Update: Admins can now manage member additions

As Apple continues to push the boundaries of its iPad Pro lineup, these anticipated changes signal the company's dedication to creating a versatile and powerful computing device that can seamlessly bridge the gap between tablet and laptop functionality.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News