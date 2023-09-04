Monday, September 04, 2023
     
Excitel rolls out BIG SCREEN plans with Mini Home Theater and Smart TV options from Rs 1,299/month

The Excitel Big Screen plan quickly gained traction, with over 1,000 new connections monthly in Delhi alone. In response to this substantial demand, Excitel is now launching the 'BIG SCREEN PLAN' nationwide, extending the reach of the 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan' across the entire country.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2023 14:16 IST
ExcitelBIG SCREEN plans, Mini Home Theater, Smart TV
Image Source : EXCITEL Excitel rolls out BIG SCREEN plans

Excitel, India's home internet startup, is expanding its 'Big Screen' plan to over 35 cities across the country. This innovative plan offers subscribers lightning-fast internet speeds of 400 Mbps combined with a 32-inch smart TV featuring 16 app subscriptions, including popular platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, all for just Rs 1,299 per month. Additionally, Excitel is introducing another enticing option with its Mini Home Theater plan, offering a Full HD Home Projector with Autofocus and Dual WiFi, providing users with a cinematic 200-inch viewing experience for Rs 1,499 per month.

The 'Big Screen' plan was originally launched in April 2023 as a pilot in Delhi and later expanded its availability in the Delhi Region due to high demand. In just a short period, the plan gained immense popularity, with over 1000 connections added monthly in Delhi alone, sparking significant interest nationwide. To meet this widespread demand, Excitel is now rolling out the 'BIG SCREEN PLAN,' extending the 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan' across the entire country.

Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, emphasized the concept behind this new plan, stating, "What started as an innovative concept to bring a fresh perspective to the entertainment landscape with exceptional yet affordable internet plans has become bigger and larger. Our decision to expand the 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan' PAN India as BIG Screen Plan aims to offer users the luxury of uninterrupted and high-speed home entertainment with free OTT subscriptions, TV sets, and Projectors."

India Tv - Excitel Big Screen Bonanza

Image Source : EXCITEL Excitel Big Screen Bonanza

The 'Big Screen' plan boasts impressive features, including:

  • Speed: 400 Mbps
  • Bundle Pack: 16 OTT channels, 550+ Live TV Channels
  • Offer: Wybor 32 WHS-C9 80 CM Smart Frameless HD Cloud TV
  • Price: Rs 1,299/month

Another option under the 'Big Screen' plan offers:

  • Speed: 400 Mbps
  • Bundle Pack: 16 OTT channels, 550+ Live TV Channels
  • Offer: EGate K9 Pro-Max Automatic, Full HD 1080p Native, 660 ANSI, Android Projector for Home 4K, 210" (533 cm) Max Screen
  • Price: Rs 1,499/month

Both plans come with the added benefit of No-cost EMI options for subscribers.

Excitel has also recently introduced its 'Cable Cutter Plan,' which provides lightning-fast speeds of up to 400 Mbps along with a selection of 12 premium OTT channels and access to 550+ Live TV Channels, catering to modern entertainment enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive and efficient home entertainment solution.

