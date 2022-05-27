Friday, May 27, 2022
     
  4. YouTube Music tests letting users filter radio queues

YouTube Music is working on testing suggestion chips to filter what appears. 

IANS Reported by: IANS
Noida Published on: May 27, 2022 14:27 IST
Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music next is likely to test suggestion chips to filter what appears.

According to 9To5Google, just below the bar noting what radio users are playing from, there is a carousel of filters that they can tap to customise with plays next in Up next.

"All" is the default and joined by "Familiar," "Recommendation," and "Instrumental".

As per one user on Reddit, the filter pills vary by song and they only mention it appearing for radio-generated queues.

This should let users find more songs to listen to without having to browse the Home feed.

As per the report, that can be ideal when a user's current radio queue is great, but they. want more variety.

Overall, it lets people stay in the Now Playing UI, which is the fastest way to start another song. This view is getting slightly more busy and cluttered, but it is still pretty straightforward, the report said.

At the moment, there is only one report on YouTube Music's new ability to filter radio queues, the report mentioned.

