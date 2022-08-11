You may not be able to buy the new Apple iPhone- Here is the reason

Follow us on Image Source : IPHONE iPhone

It has been said by resources that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 might cost huge- maybe more expensive than the predecessor ‘iPhone 13’. The Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his belief on Twitter stating that the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to rise by 15% in comparison to the iPhone 13 lineup.

He gave the reference and said the standard iPhone 13 model starts at USD 799 (with carrier discounts), while the Pro and Pro Max models of iPhone have been priced at 999 USD and 1,099 USD, respectively.

Although Kuo does not mention the price predictions for the individual devices, he believes that the iPhone 14 lineup might come between the price tags of around 1,000 USD to 1,050 USD, which makes it around Rs 79,000 to Rs. 85,000.

He has also stated that the upcoming iPhone Pro and Pro Max will have higher pricing due to“higher shipment proportion” as well.

In June, there was another analyst from Wedbush Securities named Dave Ives further reported that he has been expecting the iPhone 14 to cost 100 USD more than the iPhone 13 due to a hike in the price affecting the global supply chain. Meanwhile, a rumour from a Korean leaker named Lanzuk also states that the tech giant will only upscale the price of the Pro models and not the base model of the iPhone 14.

It is noticed that the base model of the iPhone 14 might come with an improved 48-megapixel rear-facing camera and a selfie camera with better camera muscles- like improved autofocus. The Pro and Pro Max are further expected to ditch the notch that houses the front-facing camera of the iPhone and will be powered by the new A16 chipset.

