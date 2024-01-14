Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 13 series in India: 8 things to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi Note 13

Xiaomi has recently unleashed a mid-range smartphone dubbed as Redmi Note 13 series in the Indian market. The series comes with three smartphones- Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Here we bring to you 10 important features of the new smartphones launched by the Chinese tech giant.

Design

The handsets are stylishly designed with the modern Arctic White variant of the Redmi Note 13 5G. The device features a slim profile and rounded edges.

Display

The device comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, with a high refresh rate and enhances user experience. The handset comes with ultra-thin bezels for better viewing experience.

Rear Camera

Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a triple rear setup- a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Front Camera

The 16 MP front shooter delivers impressive selfies.

Processor

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor,

Battery

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support ensures efficient charging, reaching 50% in 30 minutes and a full charge in just over an hour.

Software

The device runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and the Redmi Note 13 5G offers a feature-rich and customizable user interface.

Xiaomi has also announced that it will be among the first to receive the HyperOS upgrade this quarter.

Availability

The smartphone is available in three colour variants - Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black - with pricing starting at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: 6 smartphones with huge discounts