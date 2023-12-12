Follow us on Image Source : FILE X Spaces to get add video feature soon - Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire heading X (formerly known as Twitter) has recently announced that it will soon add a video feature to X Spaces, the live audio conversation feature on social networks. He mentioned that the microblogging platform is planning to launch the feature by the end of the year or by early 2024, reports TechCrunch.

Musk said, "From a feature standpoint, we are working on adding video to Spaces. It’ll just be a simple thing where you can turn the video on or off.”

The tech billionaire also mentioned in multi-speaker Spaces sessions, that the video feed would automatically switch to the person who is speaking in real-time, which is very similar to existing features of Google Meet, Zoom Meetings and other video conferencing platforms which we have at present.

Musk said, "It’s helpful to see people’s body language as they speak… It conveys more information if you can see their face and their body language if they wish to.”

What benefits will be added to the Spaces feature on the X platform?

By adding video to Spaces, X hopes to enable the users to engage with their audiences on the social network without the need to go to another platform, the report stated.

Meanwhile, X has released a new feature which will enable users to share their community posts with all followers on iOS.

An engineer at X announced the feature via post, by writing that the new feature is available to iOS users (first) and will later be available for Android and web users.

Those users who are willing to broadcast a community post, will be able to do so by selecting the 'Also send to followers' option while posting in a community, which will further be available in the poster's profile.

