X introduces Paywall for XPro, elevating social media dashboard services

X (formerly Twitter) moves XPro (formerly TweetDeck) behind Paywall for management access,

X, previously recognized as Twitter, has formally placed its social media dashboard application for management, XPro (previously known as TweetDeck), behind a paywall. This move was observed by users, including social media consultant Matt Navarra, on Wednesday, although the company didn't initially make an official announcement regarding its implementation.

The 'Pro' account from X conveyed the development on Friday, stating, "Premium subscribers can now access the new version of X Pro in the sidebar on web."

XPro boasts features such as decks to facilitate users in organizing their columns into distinct workspaces, a comprehensive post composer, simplified advanced search, and picture-in-picture video functionality while perusing other columns or decks.

The transition to place the social media management application behind a paywall was initially announced on July 4 by X, with the implementation set to occur within 30 days.

Furthermore, X is gearing up to introduce a user-friendly video-downloading feature. Andrea Conway, a designer at X, mentioned, "More ways to download = more fun." The forthcoming feature will allow users to long-press a video and opt to download it directly from their current screen.

Notably, last month, X introduced a feature that enabled Verified users to download specific videos. Users also retain control over their videos' accessibility for downloads by toggling the 'Allow video to be downloaded' option while composing their posts.

Inputs from IANS

