'Why oil bath...?': Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares 5 most-searched questions about Diwali

Extending Diwali greetings on X (formerly Twitter), Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the top trending "why" questions worldwide on the search engine about Diwali traditions. "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why” questions worldwide", Pichai tweeted.

He shared his message with a GIF showing a lamp labeled with numbers from 1 to 5, representing the top five questions people worldwide were searching about Diwali. If you tapped on a number, it would reveal the specific questions that people were really curious about and wanted answers to.

Most Popular Searches During Diwali

The most searched-for questions presented by Google are:-

Why do Indians celebrate Diwali?

Why do we do rangoli on Diwali?

Why do we light lamps on Diwali

Why is Laxmi puja done on Diwali?

Why oil bath on Diwali?

How To Keep an Eye on Real-time Google Trends?

You can switch to Google Trends if you want to know what people are searching for on the internet. Visit the Google Trends website, type in a word or topic you're interested in, and you'll see how much people have been looking for that over time. You can compare it to another word or topic, and find out where in the world people are searching for it the most.

You can also see what other things people are searching for that are related to your topic. You can filter these related searches to see the most popular ones or the ones that are gaining popularity. Moreover, you can adjust the time range, see where the searches are happening, and even choose the type of search (like web search or image search).

