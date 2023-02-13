Monday, February 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Update: Users could share images in original quality

WhatsApp Update: Users could share images in original quality

In the new feature, WhatsApp will have the ability to send photos in the original quality. Currently, the feature is under development, but it is expected to be released in the upcoming months for the desktop app.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: February 13, 2023 13:32 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature which will enable users to send images in their original quality (without compressing), on the Desktop beta version. 

The new feature will let users share the images on the platform, from the web version, without losing the resolution or quality when sent to the contact, said the report of WABetaInfo. ALSO READ: Elon Musk explains the real trouble behind undersized paragraph spacing and oversized fonts

Is the feature available for the mobile version of WhatsApp?

So far, there is no such information regarding the feature’s availability on a mobile platform. But when the beta testers will get the new feature update to their devices, they could still be able to send images by using the standard compression method which is available at present on the platform. This feature will be helpful to those who are willing to save storage space. ALSO READ: Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000: Quick Review

The new feature with the ability to send photos in the original quality is reportedly under development at the time of writing. It is expected to be released in the upcoming future updates of the desktop application.

In January 2023, it was reported that the messaging platform has been working on the feature for Android beta for a while but no timeline was tipped. ALSO READ: Twitter to provide free write-only API for providing 'good' content: Know-how?

Furthermore, the upcoming feature is said to provide users with more control over the quality of photos which are being sent on the platform- majorly while sending the images in their original quality, when needed.

Related Stories
WhatsApp to allow 1,024 participants: Beta testing started

WhatsApp to allow 1,024 participants: Beta testing started

WhatsApp Create Call Link Feature: Step-by-step guide to creating audio and video call links

WhatsApp Create Call Link Feature: Step-by-step guide to creating audio and video call links

WhatsApp 'Avatars' rolled out to beta testers: Know more

WhatsApp 'Avatars' rolled out to beta testers: Know more

Mark Zuckerberg announces Communities, 32-people in video calling on WhatsApp: Know more

Mark Zuckerberg announces Communities, 32-people in video calling on WhatsApp: Know more

WhatsApp working on 21 new emojis: Know more

WhatsApp working on 21 new emojis: Know more

WhatsApp Update: Mark Zuckerberg brings digital avatars for users

WhatsApp Update: Mark Zuckerberg brings digital avatars for users

WhatsApp to bring 'view once' messages: All you need to know

WhatsApp to bring 'view once' messages: All you need to know

How WhatsApp raised its safety and privacy in 2022?

How WhatsApp raised its safety and privacy in 2022?

Why did WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh accounts from India in November?

Why did WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh accounts from India in November?

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

WhatsApp brings voice status updates on Android beta: Know how it works

WhatsApp brings voice status updates on Android beta: Know how it works

In December 2022, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users with the ability to report status updates on desktop beta as well, as reported by IANS.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News