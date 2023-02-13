WhatsApp Update: Users could share images in original quality

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature which will enable users to send images in their original quality (without compressing), on the Desktop beta version.

The new feature will let users share the images on the platform, from the web version, without losing the resolution or quality when sent to the contact, said the report of WABetaInfo.

Is the feature available for the mobile version of WhatsApp?

So far, there is no such information regarding the feature's availability on a mobile platform. But when the beta testers will get the new feature update to their devices, they could still be able to send images by using the standard compression method which is available at present on the platform. This feature will be helpful to those who are willing to save storage space.

The new feature with the ability to send photos in the original quality is reportedly under development at the time of writing. It is expected to be released in the upcoming future updates of the desktop application.

In January 2023, it was reported that the messaging platform has been working on the feature for Android beta for a while but no timeline was tipped.

Furthermore, the upcoming feature is said to provide users with more control over the quality of photos which are being sent on the platform- majorly while sending the images in their original quality, when needed.

In December 2022, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users with the ability to report status updates on desktop beta as well, as reported by IANS.

