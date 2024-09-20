US: Biden to meet Zelenskyy next week, discuss state of war between Russia and Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on September 26, the White House has said, adding that the latter will also hold a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in the race for the presidential elections scheduled this November. During the meeting, the leaders will discuss the state of war between Russia and Ukraine, including Kyiv's strategy planning and the US' support for Ukraine's defence against Russia amid the ongoing war.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "On Thursday, September 26, President Biden will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the White House. Vice President Harris will also meet separately with President Zelenskyy at the White House."

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine's strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The President and Vice President will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war," she added.

In a statement, the Ukrainian President's Office stated, "Next week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States. The President of Ukraine will address the UN General Assembly and meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, and the Ukrainian community. The Head of State will hold bilateral negotiations with leaders of countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly."

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden to present the Plan for Victory. The President of Ukraine expects to discuss the details of this plan as well as the United States' support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom," it added.

Zelenskyy will also meet representatives of the US Congress, including former President Donald Trump, who is running for the office again. It is pertinent to note that the US has been providing assistance to Ukraine since its war with Russia began in 2022. The United States has also imposed sanctions on Russia.

