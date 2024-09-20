Mathura train derailment: Major disruptions on Delhi-Mumbai rail route, over 100 trains affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Officials and others stand near derailed wagons of a goods train.

The derailment of a freight train near Mathura has caused significant disruption on the Delhi-Mumbai railway route, affecting more than 100 trains. On Wednesday, 25 wagons of a freight train derailed between Vrindavan Road Station and Azhai, leading to the cancellation and rerouting of numerous trains. As a result, over 100 trains have been impacted, with 34 trains cancelled and more than 60 rerouted. Railway officials stated that it will take at least two more days to restore full services on this key route.

Following the derailment of the freight train on Wednesday, three of the four railway tracks on the Delhi-Mumbai route remain severely damaged which has led to ongoing delays and rerouting of trains. The accident, which took place between Vrindavan Road Station and Azhai, damaged large sections of both the main up and down lines. As a result, only one operational downline is currently being used to slowly move trains through the affected area, with trains often crawling from Agra to Mathura. Officials are working to replace the twisted tracks, but repairs are expected to take significant time, as per railways officials.

Several trains diverted

With the main lines still under repair, trains including the Nizamuddin-Madurai Express (12652), Ferozepur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Express (12138), Nizamuddin-Pune (12264), Nizamuddin-Ernakulam (12618), and Yeshvantpur Express (12650) have been diverted. Many others, including premium services like the Bhopal Shatabdi, Bhopal Vande Bharat, and Gatimaan Express, have been cancelled or delayed by 6-8 hours as they reach Agra.

500 workers at site to clear track

It should be noted here that an inquiry committee will be formed to probe the derailment of 25 wagons of the freight train near Vrindavan in Mathura. Nearly 500 workers have been deployed for the job of clearing the tracks since last night, a senior official said. While the exact cause of the derailment remains undetermined, officials are not ruling out any possibilities, including sabotage, he said.

