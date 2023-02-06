Twitter to provide free write-only API for providing 'good' content: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Elon Musk has stated that Twitter will enable a free write-only Application Programming Interface (API) for bots providing good content to the micro-blogging platform. Musk tweeted "Responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free"

Earlier, Twitter also made it official that it will stop offering free access to its API from February 9 onwards, instead of launching a paid version. Twitter Developer account has announced in a series of tweets that the platform will be discontinuing its support for both the legacy v1.1 and the new v2 of its Twitter APIs.

Twitter Developers tweeted: "Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead.”

It further stated: "Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion tweets, with billions more every week," it added.

Furthermore, Twitter has told business owner pages with gold badges to pay 1,000 USD per month in order to retain the badge. Musk confirms that the brands and organisations which are not willing to pay the cost for the badge will lose their checkmarks.

Since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site, he has been working on and monetising its platform through through a number of means from charging for the blue badge, to the gold badge, reported The Information.

